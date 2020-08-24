Phil Mickelson Shoots 61, Leads After Round 1 in PGA Tour Champions Debut

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Phil Mickelson might be new to the PGA Tour Champions series, but the 50-year-old is apparently feeling right at home.

Mickelson leads the field in the Charles Schwab Series at Ozarks National after carding a 10-under 61 to open the tournament Monday. David McKenzie is one shot back in second, while Tim Petrovic, Rod Pampling, K.J. Choi and Rocco Mediate are tied for third at seven under.

The five-time major champion birdied No. 1, setting the tone for a blistering round. His best stretch came on the back nine when he birdied five straight holes.

"It's a lot of fun, a fun environment," Mickelson said of the event, per golf analyst Ron Mintz. "It is really cool for me to be a part of. This one is very special and I am thankful for that."

He reached all but one green in regulation, and his 1.558 putts per GIR are fifth-best in the field, according to PGATour.com. Combine that with an average of 315.5 yards off the tee, and it isn't hard to see why Mickelson is sitting atop the leaderboard.

This start is a stark contrast from Mickelson's last event, where he missed the cut in the Northern Trust.