Chase Young out for Washington Football Team vs. Browns with Groin Injury

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Washington defensive end Chase Young has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns after suffering a groin injury.

He had no tackles before being knocked out of the game in the first half.

Washington made Young one of the faces of its franchise when it selected him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The 21-year-old was coming off a brilliant collegiate career at Ohio State that included a Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award and consensus All-American selection.

Young tallied 21 tackles for loss and 16.5 sacks in his final season with the Buckeyes. He has followed that with 2.5 sacks in his first two games in his rookie campaign.

Expect Washington to exercise caution with Young given how important his long-term development is to the franchise. Look for it to rely on the combination of Montez Sweat, Ryan Anderson and Ryan Kerrigan at defensive end until the rookie is ready to return.