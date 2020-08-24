Baker Mayfield Says Chemistry with Odell Beckham Jr. Will 'Sure as Hell' Improve

David Richard/Associated Press

After being the NFL's most disappointing team in 2019, the Cleveland Browns have essentially nowhere to go but up in 2020.

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield believes his chemistry with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will be vastly improved during the upcoming season, per NFL.com.



"It's sure as hell going to be a lot better than last year. We're just on the same page, things we talked about, there was a lot going on within the building last year. We're not going to get into that, but we're both in a better state. He's healthy, surgery was successful, thank God. He's feeling great. He's in a great state of mind."

The Browns were preseason darlings last year with Mayfield, Beckham, Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb leading the offense, but they scuffled to a 6-10 record.

Mayfield was a primary reason for the struggles, as he threw 22 touchdown passes to 21 interceptions. Beckham's long-term future with the team was also in doubt when Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported in December that the receiver told other teams and players to get him out of Cleveland.

"I don't see that relationship ending well for them after this year," Glazer said at the time.

Instead, the Browns still have Beckham and added two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper this offseason. There may not be as much hype, but Mayfield believes the chemistry will be much better this time around.