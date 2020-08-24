Cowboys News: Stephen Jones Responds to Earl Thomas Rumors After Star's Release

John Raoux/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones remained cagey when asked whether the team would pursue star safety Earl Thomas, whom the Baltimore Ravens released on Sunday.

Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan the Cowboys are "always looking to get better" but didn't specify whether Thomas is a target right now:

"Just as we didn't talk about Everson (Griffen) until it was done. We found out that works much better for us. As I said, we're in it 365 days a year and we're always looking to get better. Obviously, it's not very productive for us to talk about anything that might be in the works because it can always work against you."

However, Jones added that Dallas would benefit from upgrading at safety.

"It shouldn't be a surprise because it's got the least amount of resources committed to it is the safety position," he said. "We don't really have any high draft picks or any high paid players. Certainly, we got to continue to work in that area and that's what we'll do."

