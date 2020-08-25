Answering the Biggest Fantasy Football Questions of 2020

9 of 9

Let's take a look at some more player-specific inquiries from readers.

sportswiz13 has a Rob Gronkowski-related question, and since I haven't gotten to talk Gronk and fantasy together in over a year, we're starting there: "George Kittle or Rob Gronkowski?"



The quick answer here is George Kittle. He's arguably the best tight end in the game and one who should be valued like a No. 1 wideout on draft day. However, I do believe Gronkowski has solid late-round value and is healthier than he has been in years.

"Arians said he sees a different Rob Gronkowski in practice, more like five years ago before he was limited by multiple injures," The Athletic's Greg Auman tweeted.

The problem is that with an ADP of 73, Gronkowski isn't being targeted in the later rounds. With O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate also at the position, this is too high a spot to gamble on him.

banyan has a Las Vegas Raiders question: "[Derek] Carr threw for 4000 yards last year. After Waller who will be his go to WR?"

This is a great question because the Raiders do have some intriguing options at wideout this season.

Rookie first-round pick Henry Ruggs III is going to be a popular sleeper target, and Hunter Renfrow is coming off a strong inaugural campaign with 49 catches, 605 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie third-round pick Bryan Edwards is generating plenty of camp buzz, and Nelson Agholor is also on the roster.

Tyrell Williams recently suffered a torn labrum, though he will try to play through the injury, according to ESPN's Paul Gutierrez.

Renfrow is the safest pick around his ADP range of 195. He should remain the top slot receiver and should be a viable flex option. I expect the two rookies to eat into each other's production, and I wouldn't be shocked if Edwards had a more immediate statistical impact.

realjonathanp has a question about the Washington Football Team's backfield: "Antonio Gibson or Bryce Love?"

I find this question interesting because Adrian Peterson is expected to be the clear-cut starter to open the season. However, that doesn't mean he'll finish the year as the No. 1 back or receive the vast majority of the backfield work.

So, which backup is the one to take? While Bryce Love is certainly in the mix, I like the PPR value rookie third-round pick Antonio Gibson brings to the proverbial table. He spent time at both running back and receiver at Memphis and should have a high ceiling as a pass-catcher.

While Washington has a new coaching staff this season, Peterson isn't more of a receiving threat than he was last season, during which Chris Thompson caught 42 passes and topped 500 scrimmage yards.

bucsmaster101 has a Round 1 receiver question: "If Michael Thomas is gone, who is your go-to [wide receiver]?"

Because of their target dominance and role catching passes from future Hall of Fame quarterbacks, you can't go wrong with either Julio Jones or Davante Adams. I would give Jones an edge based on his consistency and remarkably high floor, but Adams is an elite fantasy receiver when healthy.

Injuries limited the Green Bay Packers pass-catcher to 12 games last season. But in 2018, he finished with 111 receptions, 1,386 yards and 13 touchdowns. As long as Aaron Rodgers remains the Packers' starter, I'm going to consider Adams a first-round talent.

LilSebastian asked another interesting receiver question, this one about mid-round targets: "Mid round WR, Terry McLaurin or Hollywood Brown? Both major upside. Both can be boom or bust."

I love the question—and the handle since I'm typing this while wearing a Mouse Rat T-shirt—but I don't exactly see McLaurin as much of a boom-or-bust candidate. Aside from the potential for injury, I don't think there's a ton of risk involved in drafting him.

McLaurin caught 58 passes for 919 yards and seven touchdowns in 14 games as a rookie, and I believe he is cemented as Washington's No. 1 wideout. He should have 1,000-yard potential and could be a steal with an ADP of 63.

Marquise Brown has more upside because he's playing with Lamar Jackson instead of the less proven Dwayne Haskins. However, his floor is also lower because tight end Mark Andrews is Jackson's go-to target. Brown is more of a hit-or-miss big-play threat.

With an ADP of 77, Brown is an excellent mid-round sleeper, but he's far from a sure thing. If you're looking for consistency, McLaurin is the player to target.

If you have further fantasy questions before or during the season, feel free to reach out on Twitter, @Kris_Knox.

All ADPs via FantasyPros.