Donovan Mitchell, Kenny Stills and More Athletes Demand Justice for Jacob Blake

Prominent athletes have taken to social media to discuss the police shooting of Jacob Blake that occurred Sunday in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Kenosha police officers fired multiple gunshots into the back of Blake, a Black man, in front of his three children, who were in a car nearby. He has been hospitalized and is considered in serious condition with life-threatening injuries.

The incident was captured on video and has sparked protests in Wisconsin.

"While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers said in a statement.

The shooting comes amid worldwide protests against racial injustice that followed the May killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by police in Minneapolis.

Top players in the NFL, NBA and other sports leagues have taken part in these protests and have used their platforms to help create change.

The leagues have also gotten involved in the protests, with the NBA allowing players to replace their names with social justice phrases on the back of their uniforms. Donovan Mitchell has worn "Say Her Name" on his jersey, referencing Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, in March.

The WNBA has also provided tributes to Taylor during its 2020 season.

Kenny Stills had been one of the first NFL players to join Colin Kaepernick in kneeling during the national anthem as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. While the NFL had been against the protest in the past, commissioner Roger Goodell admitted the league was wrong in not listening to players.