Milwaukee Bucks 'Praying' for Jacob Blake After Being Shot by Police on Video

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks have issued a statement about the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Sunday.

The organization said it is "praying" for Blake's recovery and stands "firmly against reoccurring issues of excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging the Black community":

Head coach Mike Budenholzer also addressed the shooting during his pregame press conference on Monday:

Per Eliott C. McLaughlin and Alta Spells of CNN.com, Blake is in "serious condition and fighting for his life" after being shot multiple times in the back while entering an SUV on the driver side:

"In the video clip, an African American man walks around the front of a gray SUV with two officers a step or two behind him, one with his weapon trained on the man's back. As the Black man enters the driver side door of his car, the nearest officer grabs the tail of his tank top and seven shots are heard.

"The man entering the car appears to go limp. A sustained car horn blares. A woman nearby jumps up and down, apparently in anguish."

Per McLaughlin and Spells, Officers were originally responding to a report of a domestic disturbance, and Ben Crump, a lawyer for Blake's family, said Blake was leaving the scene after attempting to break up a fight between two women when he was shot.

McLaughlin and Spells noted the officers have been placed on administrative while the Wisconsin Department of Justice's division of criminal investigation looks into the shooting.