Kentucky Derby 2020: Latest Odds, Lineup Info and Top Horses for Churchill Downs

The lineup for the 2020 Kentucky Derby is officially set after Tuesday's post draw.

This year's race at Churchill Downs will be the second Triple Crown event. The Belmont Stakes took place on June 20, though it was shortened from the traditional 12 furlongs to nine in an attempt to protect the horses because of the adjusted schedule.

Tiz the Law won the Belmont with a dominant run down the home stretch. He is coming into the Kentucky Derby as the heavy betting favorite, but there will be stiff competition from the field.

Before diving into the top contenders, here's how the 18 horses will lineup for Saturday's race:

1. Finnick the Fierce (50-1)

2. Max Player (30-1)

3. Enforceable (30-1)

4. Storm the Court (50-1)

5. Major Fed (50-1)

6. King Guillermo (20-1)

7. Money Moves (30-1)

8. South Bend (50-1)

9. Mr. Big News (50-1)

10. Thousand Words (15-1)

11. Necker Island (50-1)

12. Sole Volante (30-1)

13. Attachment Rate (50-1)

14. Winning Impression (50-1)

15. Ny Traffic (20-1)

16. Honor A. P. (5-1)

17. Tiz the Law (3-5)

18. Authentic (8-1)

Top Contenders

Tiz the Law

Tiz the Law has been virtually unbeatable throughout his career. The Sackatoga Stable-owned horse has six wins in seven starts since 2019, including a perfect 4-0 record this year.

Per Matt Shifman of Horse Racing Nation, the colt has all the ingredients necessary to win at Churchill Downs:

"Tiz the Law has done nothing wrong on the road to the 2020 Kentucky Derby. With each of his four victories this year, he used his tactical speed to sit in a perfect position and when asked to run, he drew off to win convincingly. The Travers (G1) was by far his most impressive victory where he earned a career best Beyer Speed Figure. Trainer Barclay Tagg has experience winning the Derby with Funny Cide and Tiz the Law checks all of the boxes for recent winners of the Run for the Roses—stalker, winner of a 100- point race, and unbeaten as a 3-year-old."

In addition to his overall resume and success, Tiz the Law's status as the odds-on-favorite bodes well for a victory.

Aside from last year, which saw betting favorite Maximum Security cross the finish line first before being disqualified, the morning-line favorite has won every Kentucky Derby since 2013.

All of the pieces are in place for Tiz the Law to win the second leg of the Triple Crown, putting the three-year-old in position to complete the treble at the Preakness Stakes on Oct. 3.

Honor A. P.

Unlike Tiz the Law, Honor A. P. isn't entering the Kentucky Derby on an extended winning streak.

In fact, the John A. Shirreffs-trained horse was upset at the Shared Belief Stakes in his final tuneup event for the derby on Aug. 1. He still finished second but came in behind Thousand Words.

Some of that can be attributed to Honor A. P. getting bumped out of the gate by Cezanne. He was able to come back, despite being out wide, and put up a respectable finish.

Honor A. P. put himself on the map in June by winning the Santa Anita Derby. He was in fifth place coming around the final turn before jockey Mike Smith got him to turn on the jets down the stretch.

After the win, Shirreffs explained that their strategy in Santa Anita worked out to perfection.

"We knew that he has tactical speed, and Mike can put him pretty much where he wants," he told reporters. "On the backside, we hoped he would get comfortable and to have a nice kick in the end, and it all worked out well."

One thing that could give Honor A. P. an advantage is that closing speed. If the race is close near the end, the horse with the greatest stamina is more likely to pull out front.