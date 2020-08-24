Mets to Resume Play Tuesday vs. Marlins After Negative COVID-19 Tests

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The New York Mets will resume their season on Tuesday after no further team personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Major League Baseball confirmed New York will play a doubleheader against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while also announcing a plan to make up the Mets' series against the New York Yankees.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post first reported on the plan for the Mets to return to the field.

New York had postponed its last four games—one against the Marlins and three against the Yankees—after one player and one coach tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Marlins have already missed significant time this season because of an outbreak of the coronavirus that caused 17 players to go on the reserve list. The team lost two full series in late July and early August before returning to the field.

The St. Louis Cardinals were also forced to postpone five full series because of an outbreak within its team.

New York was able to avoid further spread of the coronavirus for now, limiting the missed action on the field.