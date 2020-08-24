Patrick Mahomes Talks Social Justice, 'Trying to Make the World a Better Place'

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

As good as Patrick Mahomes is on the field, the Kansas City Chiefs star believes he can do even more off it.

"Football's obviously super important, but helping out the world is more important, and we're gonna try and do that every single day," Mahomes told Peter King of NBC Sports. "I think the biggest thing for me to be a part of that video was that obviously I love football, but I love trying to make the world a better place even more."

The video was a collaboration between some of the biggest names in the NFL, including Ezekiel Elliott, Odell Beckham Jr. and Deshaun Watson, pushing the league to allow for peaceful protesting:

The players also asked the NFL to condemn racism and state that "Black Lives Matter," which Commissioner Roger Goodell did in a responding video.

Mahomes has also used social media to highlight his messages, including a powerful statement following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man who was killed in police custody.

The quarterback has followed up on these efforts, telling Undisputed (13:49) that he is still working with Goodell to further social justice efforts. He has taken part in voter registration with his team and is attempting to get voters registered within the Kansas City community.

While some want athletes to stick to sports, Mahomes acknowledged the value of his platform. The 24-year-old has only been a starter for two seasons but already has an MVP and a Super Bowl MVP award on his resume and just signed a 10-year contract worth up to $503 million.

"People will at least listen to what I'm saying," Mahomes said. "They might not agree with everything that I'm saying, but they're gonna listen. I think having that platform...it's my job and my duty to speak up."