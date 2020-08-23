FedEx Cup Standings 2020: Points, Playoff Standings After Northern Trust

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Dustin Johnson's emphatic victory at the Northern Trust vaulted him into first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Johnson picked up 1,500 points for winning the first of three events that will determine the PGA Tour's season champion.

The 36-year-old holds a 91-point advantage over Justin Thomas, who finished 23 strokes off Johnson's pace at TPC Boston.

Johnson, Thomas and Webb Simpson are the only golfers with over 2,000 FedEx Cup points going into the BMW Championship.

FedEx Cup Standings

1. Dustin Johnson (2570.567 points)

2. Justin Thomas (2479.333)

3. Webb Simspon (2162.996)

4. Daniel Berger (1916.693)

5. Collin Morikawa (1901.996)

6. Harris English (1767.282)

7. Bryson DeChambeau (1656.633)

8. Sungjae Im (1633.417)

9. Jon Rahm (1579.748)

10. Patrick Reed (1447.267)

Full standings can be found on PGATour.com.

Johnson was by far the best golfer over four rounds at TPC Boston.

The second-round 60 was the most impressive of the four scorecards that allowed him to move up from 15th to first place in the FedEx Cup standings.

Johnson's competitors were astonished with how well he played, as Kevin Kisner noted to Golf Channel's Ryan Lavner:

The Northern Trust champion will head into the BMW Championship with 12 consecutive rounds in the 60s. He also finished in a tie for 12th at the FedEx-St. Jude Invitational and a tie for second at the PGA Championship.

His recent string of results mark an incredible turnaround after Johnson shot back-to-back 80s at the Memorial Tournament and withdrew from the 3M Open in mid-July.

Johnson now sits in a good position to win the FedEx Cup. He has won the BMW Championship on two occasions at two different locations and is in the best form of any golfer left in the 70-man field.

Thomas, who entered TPC Boston with the FedEx Cup lead, is not out of the competition yet, but he needs to place much better than a tie for 49th to keep up with Johnson.

Thomas was one of five golfers in the top 10 to record fewer than 25 FedEx Cup points at the Northern Trust. Patrick Reed finished level with Thomas, while Collin Morikawa, Bryson DeChambeau and Sungjae Im all missed the cut.

The failure to pick up any points at the Northern Trust also affected the players on the bubble for the Tour Championship.

Abraham Ancer, Marc Leishman, Cameron Champ, Tony Finau and Billy Horschel all dropped five positions or more after missing the cut and could be in danger of falling out of the top 30 qualifying spots for the Tour Championship.

Joaquin Niemann, Tyler Duncan, Matthew Wolff, Mark Hubbard and Mackenzie Hughes rank from 31st-35th. Niemann was the only member of the quintet to drop out of the top 30.

Those players could be in danger of being clipped from the field, just like a handful of top names were after finishing outside the top 70.

Rickie Fowler, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth were among the 55 competitors that did not qualify from the Northern Trust for the BMW Championship.

