Hikaru Shida Beats Thunder Rosa, Retains AEW Women's Title at All Out 2020

Photo credit: Hikaru Shida's Twitter.

Hikaru Shida beat Thunder Rosa at All Out on Saturday to retain the AEW Women's World Championship.

With Shida dominating the All Elite Wrestling women's division since beating Nyla Rose for the title at Double or Nothing in May, it became clear ahead of All Out that a new challenger needed to step up.

That is precisely what happened, as NWA women's world champion Thunder Rosa arrived on Dynamite and challenged her to a match for the AEW women's world title at All Out:

Shida has faced and beaten most of the top women on the AEW roster, including Rose, Britt Baker, Riho, Big Swole, Penelope Ford and Kris Statlander, so there wasn't much left for her to prove against those within the promotion.

After beating Ford on the Fyter Fest edition of Dynamite on July 1, Shida won a few more matches on Dynamite and AEW Dark in convincing fashion, but it was beginning to look like she wouldn't have an opponent for All Out.

That changed when Rosa stepped up and created a dream-match scenario, pitting two of the top women's champions in the world against each other.

While Shida has become a big star in AEW, her opponent likely wasn't as well-known to casual fans since she hadn't been on a stage as big as AEW yet.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Rosa has worked for several different promotions, though, including NWA, Ring of Honor and Women of Wrestling. She also had a prominent role on Lucha Underground as Kobra Moon.

Under the Kobra Moon name, Rosa was the leader of the Reptile Tribe, and along with Daga and Jeremiah Snake, she was part of the final team to hold the Lucha Underground Trios Championships.

Rosa stood out as a legitimate threat to Shida's dominant reign, but the titleholder managed to retain and maintain her stranglehold on the top of the AEW women's division.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).