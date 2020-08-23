Vanessa Bryant Posts Birthday Message to Kobe on IG: 'Thank You for Everything'

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Vanessa Bryant posted an emotional message to Kobe Bryant on her Instagram account Sunday on what would have been the former NBA star's 42nd birthday:

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were killed along with seven other people in a helicopter crash in January. He was survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.

"I'm so thankful I have pieces of heaven here on earth to wake up for - thanks to YOU," Vanessa wrote in her post. "Thank you for loving me enough to last several lifetimes. In every lifetime I would choose YOU. Thank you for showing me what real love is. Thank YOU for everything."

Sunday has featured several tributes to the Hall of Fame basketball player, including from Nike and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Orange County has also deemed Monday to be Kobe Bryant Day, with the date Aug. 24 representing his two numbers worn in the NBA: Nos. 8 and 24.