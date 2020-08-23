Fantasy Football 2020: Latest ADP for Top Sleepers and Tips to Strategize

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

There are few things fantasy enthusiasts love more than getting a sleeper pick right.

Drafting quality players early and building a solid roster core is critical to a successful fantasy season, but there's just something satisfying about dominating opponents with that 12th-round receiver no one else took seriously.

The challenge, of course, lies in identifying which potential sleepers are going to pay off and when to target them. Using average draft position (ADP) as a guide can help with the second half of this equation, as it can help identify when other managers might take a chance on a player.

If, for example, you're high on players whose ADP has him trending as a 10th-round pick, snapping him up in Round 9 would be advisable. Grabbing him in Round 4 is not.

Here, we'll examine some of the top sleepers for the 2020 fantasy season and where they're currently being drafted. We'll also run down some tips for maximizing your sleeper picks in a traditional snake-draft format.

*ADPs via FantasyPros

Tip No. 1: Pay Attention to Training Camp Buzz

In a normal year, fantasy managers would be knee-deep in preseason statistics and trends at this point. Exhibition games won't tell you how a team is going to fare in the regular season, but they can provide information about a player's health or projected role in an offense.

With no preseason in 2020, managers must instead turn to training-camp reports for this information. For example, Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson missed the majority of last season with a sports hernia that required surgery. However, the early buzz in camp is that Jackson is back to his normal blazing-fast form.

Former NFL wideout Chad Johnson tweeted out video of Jackson blowing past Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

With Alshon Jeffery still on the PUP list, there's a good chance that Jackson is Carson Wentz's top target on the perimeter in Week 1. With an ADP of just 166, he is a bargain who can likely be had in the back half of most drafts.

Other draft bargains can be found by following the buzz out of camp.

Tip No. 2: Look for Projected Starters in the Middle Rounds

Even if Jackson isn't the No. 1 wideout in the Eagles offense this season, he's projected to start. That's reason enough to draft him as a depth player. While it's fine to gamble late-round picks on risk-reward players, middle-round picks shouldn't be viewed as throwaways.

Make calculated bets and target players who are expected to start. Then, if one of your early picks goes down or is on bye, you at least have a player who can provide points in a pinch.

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard is a prime example of a late-draft starter with plenty of upside. He currently holds an ADP of just 122, making him roughly a 10th-round target.

While Shepard isn't guaranteed to have a big season, he averaged nearly six receptions and 58 yards per game in 2019. He's not likely to win a week single-handedly, but he isn't going to be a complete bust.

And there is plenty of reward potential with Shepard too. If quarterback Daniel Jones has the sort of year-two breakout that we've seen from guys like Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, Shepard could develop into a legitimate fantasy stud—especially in PPR formats.

Two years ago, Shepard logged 107 receptions.

Tip No. 3: Target Rookies Who Are Taking Over Veteran Roles

James P. McCoy/Associated Press

Rookies can provide some of the best value in fantasy because they're unproven and largely underdrafted because of it—though this is not the case with Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who has an ADP of 16.

When targeting rookies late, it's a good idea to look for those who are going to have clearly defined roles and preferably those vacated by veterans. Buffalo Bills rookie running back Zack Moss is a good example here, as he's expected to take over for Frank Gore as the complement to Devin Singletary.

Gore produced 699 combined rushing and receiving yards and two touchdowns last season, and Moss could be even more productive.

"No disrespect to Gore, who is a future Hall of Famer, but Moss should be an upgrade," Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News wrote. "I'd go as far as saying he might even share carries with Devin Singletary. It won't be a perfect, 50-50 split, but the more I see Moss, the more I think it's going to be closer than some realize."

Moss has an ADP of just 133.

Tip No. 4: Look for Late 2019 Breakouts

Momentum is a tangible thing in the NFL, and it can carry over from the previous season. Look at the Baltimore Ravens, who rode Lamar Jackson into the playoffs in 2018 and then to a 14-2 record last season.

Momentum can be big in fantasy too, and it's smart to target players who finished the previous season on a high note—largely because it can lead to them having bigger offensive roles.

Chicago Bears wideout Anthony Miller is a great example here. He caught 33 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns between Weeks 11 and 15 before disappearing again against the Chiefs in Week 16.

"That light went on for Anthony toward the latter half of the season," receivers coach Mike Furrey said, per ESPN's Jeff Dickerson.

With fellow wideout Taylor Gabriel out, Miller should no be the clear No. 2 receiver after Allen Robinson. With an ADP of 150, there's plenty of value to be had.

Other Top Sleepers, ADP

Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins (89)

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans (91)

Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants (117)

N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots (156)

Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles (160)

Teddy Bridgewater, QB, Carolina Panthers (164)

Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers (169)

Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers (170)

Chris Herndon IV, TE, New York Jets (188)

Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals (201)