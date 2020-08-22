2020 NBA 2K League Results: Wizards, Warriors Gaming Advance to Finals

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Wizards District Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad punched their tickets to the NBA 2K League 2020 finals Saturday.

Both teams advanced via sweeps, as Wizards District Gaming beat previously undefeated Raptors Uprising GC 2-0 in the best-of-three series, and Warriors Gaming Squad took out Jazz Gaming in two straight.

Wizards District Gaming and Warriors Gaming Squad will meet in the best-of-five finals on Aug. 29, with $420,000 going to the winning team, per Reuters.

Here is a rundown of the scores for each of Saturday's games, as well as the highlights that helped shape the Wizards vs. Warriors final.

NBA 2K League Playoff Results

Wizards District Gaming def. Raptors Uprising GC: 70-66, 65-57

Warriors Gaming Squad def. Jazz Gaming: 87-61, 71-66

Highlights

The first series of the day to be completed was the clash between the top-seeded, 16-0 Raptors Uprising GC and fourth-seeded Wizards District Gaming.

Game 1 was a tightly contested affair with no shortage of big moments, including Ryan Conger giving Wizards a two-point lead entering the fourth quarter with a dunk at the buzzer:

Justin Howell put it away in the closing seconds, as his trifecta with 25 seconds remaining in the game gave Wizards an insurmountable six-point lead:

Howell led the way for Wizards in the 70-66 win with 20 points and five steals, while Conger added 14 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and six blocks.

Game 2 wasn't quite as close, mostly because Jack Mascone went off for Wizards in a big way.

Just before the buzzer to signal the end of the first half, Mascone buried a three-ball to give Wizards a 10-point advantage over Raptors:

He continued to make life miserable for Raptors in the second half and basically put the game out of reach with 1:41 left, as he made another trey to extend the Wizards lead to 12:

Mascone finished with 28 points and seven assists in the game and spearheaded the massive upset, as Raptors lost their first series of the season and were eliminated from contention.

The second series between No. 3-seeded Warriors Gaming Squad and No. 2-seeded Jazz Gaming started with a blowout in favor of Warriors.

Malik Leisinger was the standout for Warriors in Game 1, as he finished with 12 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, four steals and three blocks, plus this big dunk in the third quarter:

Following Warriors' 87-61 throttling of Jazz in Game 1, they looked to put it away in Game 2.

The second game of the series was much closer, but Warriors came through in the clutch. While nursing a two-point lead in the third quarter, Charlie Bostwick hit a huge three to extend the advantage to five:

Sam Salyers then put it away in the fourth with a dunk in the closing seconds to send Warriors to the finals for a meeting with Wizards District Gaming:

Bostwick led Warriors with a cool 40 points in Game 2 and was chiefly responsible for sending Jazz Gaming home.

Warriors are the top seed remaining at No. 3, with each of the top two seeds going down Saturday, but after fourth-seeded Wizards took out an undefeated squad, they may be the team to beat in the finals.