Biggest Upset Watch Games for the 2020 College Football Season

After more than seven months of patiently waiting for college football's preseason Associated Press Top 25 poll to be released, now it's time to gaze into the future and try to forecast which games are most likely to shake up those rankings.

The first shakeup is guaranteed to come after Week 1, when the nine ranked teams that aren't playing this season are eliminated from consideration. It's certainly not the weirdest thing about this campaign, but it will be strange when Tennessee vaults from No. 25 to No. 16 several weeks before its season even begins.

But beyond that initial adjustment, we've scoured each week of the 2020 schedule to identify games with significant upset potential.

Be sure to note that not all weeks are created equally. Not even close. There might not be a single loss by a ranked team until Week 5. Week 8 is packed to the gills with games liable to turn the season upside down, but it is followed by two weeks in which it's hard to find any major upsets.

Nevertheless, let's work our way through the calendar and highlight some possible shockers.

Note: There are no ranked teams playing in Week 1, so we'll dive straight into Week 2 with a highly unlikely upset candidate.