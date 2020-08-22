Browns' Nick Chubb Clears Concussion Protocol, Returns to Practice

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has returned to practice on a limited basis after clearing concussion protocol, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

He suffered the concussion in practice Monday after a horse-collar tackle from teammate Mack Wilson.

Chubb had returned to meetings by Thursday and was not dealing with headaches, running back coach Stump Mitchell told Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network.

The third-year player has proved to be a difference-maker when healthy, finishing second in the NFL with 1,494 rushing yards last season with 5.0 yards per carry.

He earned a trip to the Pro Bowl as one of the few reliable players on an otherwise inconsistent Browns offense.

With new head coach Kevin Stefanski bringing over a run-heavy approach from the Minnesota Vikings, Chubb could have an even bigger role in 2020.

Considering his durability with 298 rushing attempts in 2019 (third-most in the NFL) and zero missed games in his first two years, Chubb has been exactly what the Browns wanted when taking him in the second round of the 2018 draft.

Cleveland does have other options at running back, with Kareem Hunt and Dontrell Hilliard likely moving up in the depth chart if Chubb does miss time. However, it seems the starter is on track to play Week 1 against the Baltimore Ravens.