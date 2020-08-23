The MLB All-Stars Most Likely to Be Traded by the 2020 Deadline

0 of 9

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

It's unclear how active the Aug. 31 MLB trade deadline will be. Concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic could make clubs hesitant to shake up their rosters, and the expanded 16-team playoff format means most teams are in contention.

Still, at least a few impact players will likely swap uniforms between now and the end of the month.

Let's examine nine All-Stars who play for squads that should be in sell mode and whose skills and track records make them enticing assets.