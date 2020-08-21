Tiger Woods Cards 2nd-Round 71, Sits 3 Under Overall at the Northern Trust

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tiger Woods had an up-and-down day in the second round of The Northern Trust on Friday, but his even-par 71 was enough to put him above the cut line of three under at the end of his round.

Woods carded three birdies and three bogeys at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts, and was in a tie for 59th place at three under for the tournament when he entered the clubhouse.

Tiger trailed leader Dustin Johnson by 12 strokes at the conclusion of his second round as well.

After shooting a three-under 68 in the first round Thursday, the 15-time major champion's second round got off to an ideal start, as he birdied the par-four first:

Woods gave that stroke back three holes later, though, as he made a mess of things on and around the green.

Golf Channel's Tiger Tracker noted that Woods had two chipping blunders and was well off on his par putt, which forced him to settle for a bogey:

After eight consecutive pars, Woods carded another bogey, and a bad chip was the primary culprit once again:

At that point, Woods was below the projected cut line, which meant he would likely need at least one birdie over the final five holes to make the weekend.

Tiger wasted no time in bouncing back, as he birdied the par-four 14th and followed it up with another birdie on the par-four 15th:

Woods seemed well on his way to making the cut at that point, but he encountered a hiccup on the par-four 17th, as he missed a par putt from roughly six feet away, which dropped him back to three under for the tournament.

Tiger needed a par or better to remain above the projected cut line of three under, and he came through with a par on the par-five 18th.

It was far from an ideal day at the office for Woods, and there is no question that he has plenty to work on, but the fact that he finished above the projected cut line means he will likely have that opportunity over the weekend.

Tiger will also want to make some moves up the leaderboard in order to improve his spot in the FedEx Cup standings and find his form ahead of next week's BMW Championship.