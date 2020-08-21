Report: Melvin Ingram, Chargers Agree to Adjusted Contract Amid Extension Talks

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Chargers and defensive end Melvin Ingram III reportedly reached an agreement Thursday on a restructured contract that guarantees his salary for the 2020 NFL season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the news Friday amid extension talks between the sides:

Ingram is entering the final season of a four-year, $64 million contract, which included a $14 million base salary and a $2.6 million signing bonus for 2020, according to Spotrac.

The 31-year-old University of South Carolina product missed the first practices at training camp amid the contract discussions. He returned to the field Thursday with the adjusted deal for this year in place and quickly drew rave reviews from teammates, per Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group.

"It's always fun having Melvin out here," tight end Hunter Henry said. "Obviously, he's a tremendous player. A leader on this team. He's been around for a long time.

"He's so much fun to go against. He's one of the top players in the game, so anytime you get him back out here, definitely the energy goes up."

Safety Rayshawn Jenkins added: "He's a ball of energy."

It's unclear how much progress, if any, the sides have made on a long-term extension, though.

Ingram recorded 48 tackles, seven sacks, five passes defended and an interception across 13 starts in 2019 to earn his third straight Pro Bowl selection.

The North Carolina native's 43 sacks since 2015 are tied for 13th in the NFL over that span, per Pro Football Reference.

Ingram will once again line up opposite Joey Bosa to give the Bolts one of the league's most dangerous edge-rushing tandems.

Los Angeles is set to kick off the season Sept. 13 when it visits Paul Brown Stadium to take on first overall pick Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.