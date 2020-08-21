Renee Young-AEW Rumor, WWE SummerSlam Plans, Triple H Talks WWE Draft 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Young Set for Move to AEW?

Mike Johnson of PWInsider reported Wednesday that longtime WWE host, interviewer and announcer Renee Young has given WWE her notice and will leave the company soon.

The news has yet to be confirmed, but if Young's WWE departure does indeed come to fruition, she reportedly may not be done with the wrestling business.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingInc's Marc Middleton), it is "inevitable" that Young will do some work with All Elite Wrestling at some point, although it likely won't happen in the immediate future since her WWE contract has a "serious" non-compete clause.

Young is married to AEW world champion Jon Moxley, so there was instant speculation about her going to AEW as soon as her WWE departure was first reported.

While Young has been with WWE since 2012, she is a multitalented performer who could have more interest in projects outside the wrestling world.

The 34-year-old is working on a cookbook and has a podcast, plus Meltzer noted that she could be interested in sports, talk shows and comedy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

If the Canadian does remain in the wrestling world with AEW, the company will have no shortage of options with regard to how to utilize her. She is best known for hosting pay-per-view pre-shows and doing backstage interviews, but she was also the first full-time female announcer in WWE history.

Young is a jack of all trades, and anyone who hires her inside or outside the wrestling world will likely be better for it.

Big Plans Reportedly in Place for SummerSlam

WWE is going all-out with its ThunderDome concept at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and it reportedly could make for an entertaining and unpredictable SummerSlam pay-per-view on Sunday.

According to WrestleVotes, WWE has things planned that are "different but pretty cool." It was also reported that there could be "a return or two" and some new storyline ideas.

The ThunderDome, which will feature rows of LED boards showing fans watching the show from home, will debut Friday on SmackDown. It will also be used for SummerSlam as well as all Raws, SmackDowns and pay-per-views for the foreseeable future.

If there are going to be some returners at SummerSlam, several big names stand out as potential options, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan.

Lesnar has not been on WWE programming since dropping the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania in April. Reigns hasn't been seen since before WrestleMania because of concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Bryan has been off TV for the past couple of months.

All of them would provide WWE with an instant boost due to their star power, and they will fit in well with the "you'll never see it coming" tagline that is attached to the event.

WWE has felt stale to some in recent months with no fans inside the WWE Performance Center amid the COVID-19 crisis, but the ThunderDome could be exactly what the company needs to breathe new life into the product.

Triple H Confirms Plans for WWE Draft

WWE has not held a draft or Superstar Shake-up since after last year's WrestleMania, but NXT founder Triple H confirmed this week that a WWE draft will be held at some point in 2020.

Triple H also suggested on a media call for NXT TakeOver: XXX that NXT could be involved with its Superstars going to Raw or SmackDown and Raw or SmackDown Superstars going to NXT:

"That mindset has definitely changed. There are different protocols and procedures now around moving an NXT wrestler to the main roster, and you'll see that in the upcoming draft later this year. You definitely have to think about the changes a lot more now.

"Now, wrestlers have the opportunity to wrap up their runs on RAW or SmackDown and move to a completely different brand with a different style in NXT. Maybe refresh, get a fresh coat of paint, or try something different. You can start over with a different character, and [moving to NXT] definitely gives them the ability to do that."

Traditionally, the WWE draft has had NXT performers get "called up" to the main roster, but now that NXT airs weekly on USA Network, it is more of a third brand than a developmental territory.

Because of that, it makes sense for some Raw and SmackDown stars to go to NXT, especially if they are floundering on Raw or SmackDown and in need of a reset.

NXT is generally regarded as the best-booked brand in WWE, so it stands to reason that some Superstars could have their careers salvaged by going to the black-and-yellow brand, which is an exciting prospect.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).