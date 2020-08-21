Yannick Ngakoue Trade Rumors: Raiders Among Teams Monitoring Jaguars Move

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

The Las Vegas Raiders are reportedly keeping an eye on Yannick Ngakoue in their ongoing search for a pass-rusher.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders had trade talks with the Jacksonville Jaguars before the 2020 NFL draft and have continued to "monitor this situation."

Rapoport noted that any trade for Ngakoue would be "very, very complicated" because of the salary-cap implications and the assets Jacksonville would want in return.

The Jaguars gave Ngakoue the franchise tag in March, and the value for defensive ends this season is set at $17.8 million.

The deadline for tagged players to sign long-term extensions passed July 15, so Ngakoue will play in 2020 on the one-year deal. He hasn't yet signed the tender, and ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported July 1 the 25-year-old desired a trade and didn't have "immediate plans to sign the tag."

Per Over the Cap, 15 teams have enough cap space to accommodate Ngakoue's 2020 salary. The Raiders aren't included on that list; their $4.3 million in available money ranks 30th in the NFL, ahead of only the Los Angeles Rams ($2.6 million) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($2.4 million).

As far as Jacksonville's asking price, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported July 15 that the Jaguars have received multiple offers for Ngakoue, including one involving a Pro Bowl player "who didn't fit their system," but no deals have materialized.

Ngakoue made the Pro Bowl in 2017 when he recorded a career-high 12 sacks and led the NFL with six forced fumbles. The Maryland alum has 37.5 sacks in 63 career games with the Jaguars.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Raiders tied for 24th in the league last season with 32 sacks.