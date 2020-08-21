House of Highlights' Top Plays of the Week for August 21

Kim Klement/Associated Press

It's still Dame Time.

After dominating the seeding games at Walt Disney World Resort and then guiding the Portland Trail Blazers as they dispatched the Memphis Grizzlies in the play-in matchup, Damian Lillard led the Blazers to a victory over the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their playoff series.

While Portland lost Game 2, Lillard's three-pointer from just inside half-court following a block by Hassan Whiteside during Game 1 topped House of Highlights' best plays from the opening week of the playoffs.

Check out the full list of the top 10 plays, including a spin and dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo, an impressive finish by LeBron James and multiple Jayson Tatum highlights, one of which ended with an emphatic Jaylen Brown dunk.