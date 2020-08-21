Utah HS Football Game Stopped Because Fans Not Following COVID-19 Protocols

Bill Sikes/Associated Press

A high school football game in Utah was temporarily stopped Thursday because some fans in attendance were not wearing masks or following social distancing guidelines.

As seen in the following video courtesy of Stadium, American Fork High School athletic director Jeremy Lewis addressed the fans and told them they must follow COVID-19 protocols in order for the game to resume:

Several fans could be seen not wearing masks in the video, and many of them were seated close together rather than being spaced out in their proper seats.

American Fork beat Timpview High School 31-21 to improve to 2-0 on the 2020 season, while Timpview fell to 0-2.

Last season, American Fork reached the 6A State Championship Game, but the Cavemen fell 49-14 to Corner Canyon High School.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there isn't much uniformity across the United States in terms of when high school football will be played.

Utah is among the states that started on time, but several have decided to delay the fall season or move it to 2020.

Multiple FBS college conferences have opted to delay their seasons until the spring as well, although the SEC, ACC and Big 12 are among the conferences planning to play fall football.

The NFL season is scheduled to begin in September.