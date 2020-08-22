The Biggest MLB Trade Chips Available from Sellers Ahead of 2020 Deadline

0 of 11

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

As the 2020 Major League Baseball season careens toward the Aug. 31 trade deadline, the market is beginning to take shape.

What buyers need is one thing. What really matters, though, is which teams are selling and what they can offer.

We pinpointed 10 teams that might look to sell ahead of the deadline and laid their best potential trade chips out on the table. The more they have, the more they stand to gain from buyers. For the sake of spicing things up, we also made one bold prediction for each team.

Now then, let's take it away.