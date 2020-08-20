Projecting Where Anthony Edwards Will Be Selected After 2020 NBA Draft Lottery

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press

Anthony Edwards entered his freshman year at Georgia with a 5-star ranking and as much hype as any college player in the country. The shooting guard enters the 2020 NBA draft in similar fashion, consistently being mentioned among the top prospects.

Following Thursday's draft lottery, the Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors and Charlotte Hornets will have the first opportunities at landing the 19-year-old this October. It's unlikely any of the teams behind them will get the same chance.

At 6'5", 225 pounds, Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers for the Bulldogs last year while shooting 40.2 percent from the field.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman had Edwards going No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Hawks in his latest mock draft, but that selection was dependent on Atlanta winning the lottery.

With Minnesota drafting first this year, Edwards may fit in well in a backcourt with D'Angelo Russell.

ESPN ranks Edwards as the No. 1 overall prospect ahead of both LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman, noting his slashing ability and explosiveness in transition. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has him ranked No. 2 overall with Ball getting a slight edge.

The difference may come down to potential fit in a year when there's been little consensus on a top pick.

That's where Minnesota, Golden State and Charlotte will need to trust their scouting and analysis. Whichever club finds itself in need of a ball-handling playmaker is likely to go with Ball. The team more desperate for wing scoring is likely to find Edwards more attractive.

It's a happy predicament for the top three teams after the lottery and one that should benefit Edwards however draft night plays out.