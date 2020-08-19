WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from August 19

0 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

NXT TakeOver XXX approaches, but the August 19 edition of WWE NXT wanted to be its own major event. This jam-packed show had a chance to rival even the black-and-gold brand's massive TakeOver.

The biggest ticket item on the card was the return of Pat McAfee to face off against Adam Cole. The former NFL Pro Bowler was last seen in NXT punting the Undisputed Era's leader in the face.

The NXT North American Championship ladder match needed two more competitors, and both those challengers were to be determined on the show.

In a battle of former champions in NXT, Finn Balor fought Velveteen Dream. A newcomer to the scene, Ridge Holland challenged Johnny Gargano for the final spot in the ladder match.

The Robert Stone Brand might have found its groove after the arrival of Mercedes Martinez. However, Martinez bit off more than she can chew when she attacked Rhea Ripley. Alongside Shotzi Blackheart, The Nightmare challenged Aliyah and Martinez to a tag team match.

Legado del Fantasma has found a comfortable home in NXT by destroying everyone in their way. Faced with an even fight, Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde would finally face some retribution in the form of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Breezango.

This night was packed with big matches. Two huge first-time clashes coupled with grudge matches and an unpredictable face off made this can't-miss television.