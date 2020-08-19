Tua Tagovailoa Making 'Some Good, Some Bad' Plays at Dolphins Training Camp

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistAugust 19, 2020

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) throws the ball during an NFL football training camp practice in Davie, Fla., Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)
Joel Auerbach/Associated Press

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down start to training camp.

"Some good, some bad," Flores told reporters. "Some good throws and good decisions, some throws that aren't so good and some decisions that weren't so good."

                

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

