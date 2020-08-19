Goldin Auctions Dispute Michael Strahan, Deny a Fake Jersey Is Being Sold

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

A dispute has broken out between Pro Football Hall of Famer Michael Strahan and a sports memorabilia dealer over the authenticity of a Super Bowl 42 jersey up for auction.

Per TMZ Sports, Goldin Auctions has listed Strahan's No. 92 jersey from the New York Giants' 17-14 victory over the New England Patriots on Feb. 3, 2008.

TMZ noted Strahan gave the jersey he wore during that game to a friend who was given instructions to "take it straight to Strahan's hotel room for safekeeping."

A source close to Strahan told TMZ the seven-time Pro Bowler is "adamant" that jersey is on display in his house.

Ken Goldin, founder and CEO of Goldin Auctions, explained his company got the jersey from a person who received it from a Giants equipment manager.

"We are 100 percent confident the Strahan jersey in the auction is authentic," Goldin Auctions founder and CEO Ken Goldin told TMZ. "And the photo matching services letters and images speak for themselves."

The Giants' win ended New England's quest to become the first NFL team to finish a season 18-0. Strahan retired four months after the game and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2014.