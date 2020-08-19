Justin Fields Hasn't Thought About Playing Spring Football or Entering NFL Draft

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In the wake of his online petition requesting the Big Ten allow a fall football season, Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields addressed his mindset right now given the uncertainty around being able to play games.

Appearing on Good Morning America on Wednesday, Fields said he's taking a "day by day" approach and hasn't thought about the possibility of a spring season or the 2021 NFL draft (starts at 2:37 mark):

Even though there could be college football games played in the spring, USA Today's Dan Wolken reported in July the NFL has no plans to move the 2021 draft back from its scheduled dates (April 29-May 1). A report by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport last week, however, indicates the league may be more open to adjusting its calendar.

Fields created the #WeWantToPlay petition Sunday, addressing Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren and the conference presidents and athletic directors:

"We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion."

The petition has received 278,798 signatures as of Wednesday morning. It came as a response to the Big Ten's announcement Aug. 11 that conference presidents and chancellors voted to postpone fall sports because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the hope of potentially playing in the spring.

Despite the increased pressure on the Big Ten, Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour told reporters Monday she doesn't see the conference changing its decision.

"The presidents and chancellors made their decision based on science, based on the information from medical experts and based on concerns and uncertainty in a number of different categories," Barbour said.

Fields was going to enter the 2020 season as one of the most watched players in the country. He was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.