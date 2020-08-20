2020 NHL Playoffs: Player Power Rankings for the Conn Smythe Trophy

0 of 8

The pretenders have been exposed. The contenders are starting to emerge.

And as playoff season in the NHL continues, players of both high and low profiles are beginning their journeys toward ultimate team glory—and gaudy personal hardware.

The Conn Smythe Trophy is awarded annually to the MVP of the Stanley Cup playoffs and was captured last year by Ryan O'Reilly, who scored 23 points in 26 games while helping the St. Louis Blues to their first title.

It's been doled out to high scorers, hot goalies and myriad others, including five times to a player on the losing team—most recently when Jean-Sebastien Giguere backstopped the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim to Game 7 before they were beaten by the New Jersey Devils.

A worthwhile crop of early contenders has begun to emerge for the 2020 award, and we've ranked our top eight picks. We've included forwards, defensemen and goalies on our list, and we encourage you to click through to see where your favorites stack up.