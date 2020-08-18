Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell, De'Aaron Fox Among 2020 NBA Draft Lottery Reps

Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell and Sacramento Kings standout De'Aaron Fox will highlight this year's team representatives at Thursday's NBA draft lottery.  

Other representatives include:

  • Atlanta Hawks: Ownership group member Jami Gertz
  • Charlotte Hornets: Guard Devonte Graham
  • Chicago Bulls: Executive vice president-basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas
  • Cleveland Cavaliers: Former player Brad Daugherty
  • Detroit Pistons: General manager Troy Weaver
  • Memphis Grizzlies: Minority owner and director of player support, Elliott Perry
  • New Orleans Pelicans: General manager Trajan Langdon
  • New York Knicks: President Leon Rose
  • Phoenix Suns: General manager James Jones
  • San Antonio Spurs: Chairman Peter J. Holt
  • Washington Wizards: Forward Rui Hachimura

Below are the lottery odds for winning the top overall pick:

  • Warriors: 14 percent
  • Cavaliers: 14 percent
  • Timberwolves: 14 percent
  • Hawks: 12.5 percent
  • Pistons: 10.5 percent
  • Knicks: Nine percent
  • Bulls: 7.5 percent
  • Hornets: Six percent
  • Wizards: 4.5 percent
  • Suns: Three percent
  • Spurs: Two percent
  • Kings: 1.3 percent
  • Pelicans: 1.2 percent
  • Grizzlies: 0.5 percent

And the rest of the first-round draft order will be as follows:

  • 15. Orlando Magic
  • 16. Portland Trail Blazers
  • 17. Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets)
  • 18. Dallas Mavericks
  • 19. Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)
  • 20. Miami Heat
  • 21. 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)
  • 22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets)
  • 23. Utah Jazz
  • 24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers)
  • 25. Thunder (via Denver)
  • 26. Boston Celtics
  • 27. Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers)
  • 28. Los Angeles Lakers
  • 29. Toronto Raptors
  • 30. Celtics (via Milwaukee)

As for players in the running to be the top overall pick, keep an eye on Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LaMelo Ball, Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards. All three could be viable options depending on which team wins the lottery. 

Unlike past years, when Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons or Karl-Anthony Towns were obvious top overall picks, this year's group doesn't have a clear frontrunner. Team needs could very well determine this year's No. 1 pick. 

Other prospects to know heading into the draft lottery include Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, French point guard Killian Hayes, Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr., Israeli forward Deni Avdija, Dayton forward Obi Toppin, USC center Onyeka Okongwu and Auburn wing Isaac Okoro.  

