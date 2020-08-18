Stephen Curry, D'Angelo Russell, De'Aaron Fox Among 2020 NBA Draft Lottery Reps

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

Golden State Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell and Sacramento Kings standout De'Aaron Fox will highlight this year's team representatives at Thursday's NBA draft lottery.

Other representatives include:

Atlanta Hawks: Ownership group member Jami Gertz

Charlotte Hornets: Guard Devonte Graham

Chicago Bulls: Executive vice president-basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas

Cleveland Cavaliers: Former player Brad Daugherty

Detroit Pistons: General manager Troy Weaver

Memphis Grizzlies: Minority owner and director of player support, Elliott Perry

New Orleans Pelicans: General manager Trajan Langdon

New York Knicks: President Leon Rose

Phoenix Suns: General manager James Jones

San Antonio Spurs: Chairman Peter J. Holt

Washington Wizards: Forward Rui Hachimura

Below are the lottery odds for winning the top overall pick:

Warriors: 14 percent

Cavaliers: 14 percent

Timberwolves: 14 percent

Hawks: 12.5 percent

Pistons: 10.5 percent

Knicks: Nine percent

Bulls: 7.5 percent

Hornets: Six percent

Wizards: 4.5 percent

Suns: Three percent

Spurs: Two percent

Kings: 1.3 percent

Pelicans: 1.2 percent

Grizzlies: 0.5 percent

And the rest of the first-round draft order will be as follows:

15. Orlando Magic

16. Portland Trail Blazers

17. Timberwolves (via Brooklyn Nets)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Nets (via Philadelphia 76ers)

20. Miami Heat

21. 76ers (via Oklahoma City Thunder)

22. Denver Nuggets (via Houston Rockets)

23. Utah Jazz

24. Milwaukee Bucks (via Indiana Pacers)

25. Thunder (via Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. Knicks (via Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Los Angeles Lakers

29. Toronto Raptors

30. Celtics (via Milwaukee)

As for players in the running to be the top overall pick, keep an eye on Lonzo Ball's younger brother, LaMelo Ball, Memphis center James Wiseman and Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards. All three could be viable options depending on which team wins the lottery.

Unlike past years, when Zion Williamson, Ben Simmons or Karl-Anthony Towns were obvious top overall picks, this year's group doesn't have a clear frontrunner. Team needs could very well determine this year's No. 1 pick.

Other prospects to know heading into the draft lottery include Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, French point guard Killian Hayes, Alabama point guard Kira Lewis Jr., Israeli forward Deni Avdija, Dayton forward Obi Toppin, USC center Onyeka Okongwu and Auburn wing Isaac Okoro.