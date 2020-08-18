Chris Paul on Relationship with James Harden: 'We Don't Talk, Communicate'

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

Chris Paul spent the past two years playing alongside James Harden with the Houston Rockets, but the two All-Stars haven't kept in touch since Paul was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason.

"We don't talk, communicate, nothing like that," Paul told TN Chris Haynes. "But that's all good and well, I wish him the best."

The veteran acknowledged the two aren't "enemies," they just have gone their separate ways.

Paul will now get a chance to face his former team when the Rockets and Thunder battle in the first round starting with Game 1 Tuesday.

Paul was a nine-time All-Star before joining Houston in 2017 but took a back seat to Harden, who has now won three straight scoring titles. Paul finished last season with a career-low 15.6 points per game.

The 35-year-old was sent to Oklahoma City in a deal that brought back Russell Westbrook, with most expecting him to be traded again as part of a rebuild for the Thunder. The team surprised just about everyone by playing well throughout the season, earning the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference while ending with the same record as the Rockets.

Paul has exceeded expectations on an individual level as well with averages of 17.6 points, 6.7 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game while earning his 10th All-Star selection.

It could create a competitive opening series for the two teams, but don't expect too many hugs between the game's biggest stars.