Bucs' Mike Evans: Tom Brady 'Already Up There as One of My Favorite Teammates'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans (13) makes a catch during an NFL football training camp practice Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady is taking part in his first training camp with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers but there should be no questions about his chemistry with his new team. 

Receiver Mike Evans provided lots of praise for the veteran quarterback during Tuesday's press conference, via TMZ Sports:

"He's the GOAT on and off the field. It's crazy. He's a superstar. The most accomplished player in our game in history. And he's just like everybody else. He just works extremely hard. He's always taking care of his body. He loves his family. He loves family time. And, he's just cool. He's a real down-to-earth guy. And, he's already up there as one of my favorite teammates."

Brady is already developing quality chemistry with Evans on the field as well:

Evans has been productive throughout his career with at least 1,000 yards in each of his six years in the NFL. He has three Pro Bowl selections despite catching passes from inconsistent quarterbacks like Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh McCown.

The upgrade to Brady under center is clearly sitting well with Evans.

