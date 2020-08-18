Knicks Rumors: Johnnie Bryant Hired as Assistant Coach on Tom Thibodeau's Staff

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 18, 2020

James Dolan, executive chairman of Madison Square Garden, sits at a news conference next to the team logo where he introduced Phil Jackson as the new president of the New York Knicks, Tuesday, March 18, 2014 in New York. Jackson, who won two NBA titles as a player for the New York Knicks, also won 11 championships while coaching the Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

The New York Knicks reportedly have hired Utah Jazz assistant Johnnie Bryant to serve as an associate head coach under new head coach Tom Thibodeau, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. 

Steve Popper of Newsday added more context to the reported hire:

Bryant carved out an important role for the Jazz during his time on Quin Snyder's staff and is "renowned for his player development," according to Eric Walden of the Salt Lake Tribune, who added it was a "a big loss for Utah."

Jazz radio announcer David Locke added that "from a basketball aspect this is significant. Johnnie is great at what he does. He has a great relationship with Donovan [Mitchell] and he is a great skill teacher. Developing and losing talent is hard if it is a coach or player your organization has invested in."

Mitchell chimed in on Instagram after the news broke (h/t Daily Knicks):

"He's really intense, but he's laid back at the same time—he's always got something to say," Mitchell said in 2018, per the Salt Lake Tribune. "I work as hard as I possibly can to shut him up."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Bryant's player development background will be important for a Knicks team with a lot of young talent, including RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox and Mitchell Robinson, among others. Those players are the future of the organization, and getting the most out of their upside will be key for a Knicks team that has been mired in mediocrity for years. 

Bryant's work ethic also impressed Mitchell. 

"I watch film a lot, but I've never met someone who watches it more than me," he added in 2018. "He's always trying to find ways to get guys better and find little tweaks to improve your game."

Related

    Knicks’ surprise Johnnie Bryant hire comes with Donovan Mitchell intrigue

    New York Knicks logo
    New York Knicks

    Knicks’ surprise Johnnie Bryant hire comes with Donovan Mitchell intrigue

    New York Post
    via New York Post

    Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys on 8/24

    Lakers will honor Kobe Bryant on 8/24 for Game 4 of the first round vs. Blazers with 'Black Mamba' jerseys

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lakers to Wear 'Black Mamba' Jerseys on 8/24

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks

    Celtics forward suffered Grade 3 ankle sprain during last night's game vs. 76ers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gordon Hayward Out 4 Weeks

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Conley Returns to NBA Bubble

    Jazz guard is back on campus after leaving for the birth of his son

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Conley Returns to NBA Bubble

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report