Rangers' Ian Gibaut, Chris Woodward Suspended After Tatis, Machado Incidents

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

Texas Rangers pitcher Ian Gibaut has been suspended three games for throwing at San Diego Padres hitter Manny Machado in the eighth inning of Monday's game, per Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Rangers manager Chris Woodward has also been suspended one game. Gibaut is appealing his suspension while Woodward has accepted his and will serve it Tuesday.

The incident came as a result of actions from Fernando Tatis Jr., who swung at a 3-0 pitch with the bases loaded and hit a grand slam. The score was already 10-3 in the eighth inning but Tatis made it a true blowout.

Gibaut entered the game for the next batter and threw his first pitch behind Machado, although it didn't hit him. The third baseman eventually grounded out to end the at-bat.

Woodward was clearly upset by Tatis swinging at a 3-0 pitch when discussing the situation after the game, via AJ Cassavell of MLB.com:

"There's a lot of unwritten rules that are constantly being challenged in today's game. I didn't like it, personally. You're up by seven [runs] in the eighth inning; it's typically not a good time to swing 3-0. It's kind of the way we were all raised in the game. But, like I said, the norms are being challenged on a daily basis, so -- just because I don't like it doesn't mean it's not right."

Tatis apologized after the game, adding, "probably next time, I'll take a pitch."

MLB still sent a message by penalizing a pitcher trying to enforce the "unwritten rules" of the game.

It follows Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Joe Kelly, who was suspended eight games for throwing at a Houston Astros player and taunting another in an action that led to benches being cleared. Like with Gibaut, no one was hit by a pitch.