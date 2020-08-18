Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins Denies Contract Holdout Speculation on Twitter

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins shot down speculation Monday that he is holding out of training camp for a new contract.

In response to a tweet from John McClain of the Houston Chronicle on the subject, Hopkins tweeted the following:

McClain tweeted a link to a story by Walter Mitchell from Revenge of the Birds. In that article, it was speculated that Hopkins missed the Cards' first padded practice because of a holdout rather than the hamstring injury the team announced.

Arizona acquired Hopkins and a 2020 fourth-round pick from the Houston Texans in March for running back David Johnson, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 fourth-round pick.

Howard Balzer of Sports Illustrated reported in July that the Cardinals told Hopkins' agent the superstar receiver would be taken care of monetarily when they acquired him, but a new deal has yet to come to fruition.

Per Spotrac, Hopkins is currently signed through 2022 after signing a five-year, $81 million extension with the Texans in 2017.

In terms of average salary, Spotrac lists Hopkins eighth among NFL wide receivers at $16.2 million per season. Given his production, that may be a bit low.

Over seven NFL seasons, Hopkins is a four-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro. He owns career totals of 632 receptions for 8,602 yards and 54 touchdowns as well.

Hopkins has reeled in at least 95 receptions five times in his career, and he has reached the 1,000-yard mark five times as well. Hopkins has reached each of those thresholds in each of the past three seasons, including 104 grabs for 1,165 yards and seven scores last season.

While Hopkins has yet to appear in a game for the Cardinals, the expectation is for him to immediately step in and be second-year quarterback Kyler Murray's No. 1 option in the wake of Murray winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award last season.