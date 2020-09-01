Dodgers' Justin Turner Placed on IL After Hamstring Injury Diagnosed as Strain

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed third baseman Justin Turner on the injured list with a left hamstring strain, and the move is retroactive to Aug. 29.

The Dodgers also activated infielder Edwin Rios and left-handed pitcher Alex Wood off the IL.

Durability has been something of a concern for the 35-year-old Turner throughout a career that started in 2009. In fact, he has played more than 135 games just once during that time.

Still, his presence in the lineup is one reason there is so much optimism in Los Angeles this year. He finished in the top 15 in National League MVP voting three straight seasons from 2016 through 2018 and slashed .290/.372/.509 with 27 home runs and 67 RBI in 2019.

Turner has followed with two home runs, 20 RBI and a .282 batting average in 2020.

While it will be difficult for the Dodgers to replicate his production while he is sidelined, they can turn toward the combination of Rios and Max Muncy at third base.

They can help keep the team afloat, but it likely needs Turner healthy and back in the lineup to reach its full potential in a year with World Series expectations.