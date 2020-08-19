Ranking the Top 25 NFL Teams of the Past 25 Years

0 of 25

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

A new decade is upon us in the NFL, which gives us a nice opportunity to view the most recent quarter-century span from 1995 to 2019 for historical purposes.

Which teams have been the most impressive in a single season? Let's rank the top 25.

First, some fine print:

Teams had to at least make the Super Bowl to be considered

Rankings were weighted in favor of Super Bowl winners, but many Super Bowl losers beat out winners based on other criteria

Primary criteria: Super Bowl success, total wins, scoring margin, turnover margin, playoff success, defense-adjusted value over average at Football Outsiders

Extra points awarded for extraordinary circumstances (see: 2017 Philadelphia Eagles)

Extra credit handed out to teams that raked in awards and honors (see: 1999 St. Louis Rams)

Additional props to teams that were historically dominant in one particular area (see: 2002 Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

With that in mind, let's kick off a list that will make Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets fans particularly sad.