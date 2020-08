Ranking the Top 25 NFL Teams of the Past 25 Years

1 of 25

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Led by Defensive Player of the Year James Harrison and a strong core on that side of the ball, the 2008 Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers surrendered just 13.9 points per game while generating 29 takeaways.

The offense wasn't special, though, and turned it over 25 times. Pittsburgh also won a mere 12 games—a mark 111 other teams have hit in the last quarter-century. That's why it ranked below 24 other teams, including nine that failed to win the Super Bowl.

Still, the Steelers made the cut thanks to that epic defense, which was likely the difference in a Super Bowl XLIII victory over the Arizona Cardinals. It also helps that they scored 116 points in their last four games.