Warren Thompson Apologizes for Remarks on FSU's COVID-19 Safety Protocols

Just a few days after calling out Florida State leadership for its handling of COVID-19 protocols, Seminoles receiver Warren Thompson issued an apology, via Curt Weiler of the Tallahassee Democrat:

"With all the fear in the world, the confusion and concerns regarding this matter may cloud judgment on this arising problem in this country. My apologies on comments earlier this week that did not accurately depict my feelings towards this program and its leadership.

"Today I am grateful for the diligent efforts from myself and Coach Norvell to move forward. I am hopeful that this will be a great season of Seminole football. I am also confident in Coach Norvell and the future ahead of us."

Both the original statement and subsequent apology were posted to his Twitter account but the account has since been deleted.

The original controversy came when fellow receiver D.J. Matthews announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19 before deleting the tweet. Warren responded with a note questioning those in charge.

"During this entire week of camp I have been lied to multiple times about the conditions of other players health as well as mine," he wrote, via Wayne McGahee III of the Tallahassee Democrat. "It has been shown to myself and the rest, that our leadership is based off an 'I' mentality with them only worried about their own future rather than their own athletes."

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell said it was "disappointing" that players took the criticism public and denied any dishonesty with players, via David M. Hale of ESPN.

"We're working through the policies and procedures that are in place for us," Norvell said, "but I've been very transparent with every player I've talked to."

Florida State has not released any testing numbers since players returned to campus in June, unlike other major programs around the country.

Thompson also said playing football "is exactly what I want to do."

The redshirt sophomore totaled six catches for 91 yards in six appearances last season. The Seminoles are scheduled to begin their 2020 campaign on Sept. 12 against Georgia Tech.