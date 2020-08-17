Falcons Announce They'll Play Home Games Without Fans Through September

Andrea Smith/Associated Press

The Atlanta Falcons announced Monday they will play their home games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium without fans through at least September.

MLS squad Atlanta United will also play without fans for the same time period, continuing its stretch of empty-stadium games that will begin on Aug. 22.

AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO Steve Cannon provided a statement on the decision:

"The health and safety of our fans is our top priority. As much as we want to bring our Falcons and Atlanta United fans together at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, their safety and wellbeing, and that of our associates, the competitors, officials and game staff, and our community as a whole will always come first. After thoughtful consideration and collaboration, it became clear to us that adhering to the guidance by national and local health officials was the right decision."

The Falcons are set to open their season at home against the Seattle Seahawks on Sept. 13, while this change will also affect the Week 3 battle against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 27.

While teams in other sports have played games in empty stadiums—including MLB and bubble scenarios for the NBA, WNBA, NWSL and NHL—the NFL has allowed each team to make its own determination.

Some organizations have announced reduced capacity for spectators while others are planning to go forward with full stadiums.

The Falcons had said in July they would permit only 30 percent capacity, allowing between 10,000 and 20,000 fans each game.

The coronavirus pandemic remains an issue, however, especially in Georgia which has seen its three highest days of newly reported deaths within the past week, per the state's Department of Health. COVID-19 has led to over 160,000 deaths in the United States this year, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium has hosted numerous major events since opening in 2017, including Super Bowl LIII, but it will be extra quiet to begin the 2020 NFL season.