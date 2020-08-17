Report: Derrius Guice Ordered to Appear in Court for Reckless Driving Incident

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Washington Redskins running back Derrius Guice listens to new head coach Ron Rivera during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Derrius Guice will appear in court next month on a reckless driving charge after being pulled over in June.

TMZ Sports reported Guice was cited for going 95 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone in Virginia. He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

      

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

