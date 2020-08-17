Report: Derrius Guice Ordered to Appear in Court for Reckless Driving Incident

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

Free-agent running back Derrius Guice will appear in court next month on a reckless driving charge after being pulled over in June.

TMZ Sports reported Guice was cited for going 95 miles per hour in a 55 MPH zone in Virginia. He was charged with misdemeanor reckless driving.

