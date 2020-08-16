Report: Lakers Plan to Honor Kobe Bryant with Black Mamba Jersey After 1st Round

Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have a unique tribute planned for Kobe Bryant in this year's NBA postseason, assuming they get past the opening round.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the team is planning "to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside."

Nick DePaula of ESPN shared an image of the special edition uniform:

The top-seeded Lakers face the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round.