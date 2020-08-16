Report: Lakers Plan to Honor Kobe Bryant with Black Mamba Jersey After 1st Round

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 17, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, and Anthony Davis warm up while wearing jerseys with the No.s 24 and 8, respectively, in honor of Kobe Bryant, prior to the team's NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)
Kelvin Kuo/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have a unique tribute planned for Kobe Bryant in this year's NBA postseason, assuming they get past the opening round.

According to Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times, the team is planning "to wear the Black Mamba jersey in honor of Bryant in following rounds. Jersey features a snakeskin print on the outside."

Nick DePaula of ESPN shared an image of the special edition uniform:

The top-seeded Lakers face the No. 8 Portland Trail Blazers in the opening round.

