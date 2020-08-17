Seth Rollins on SummerSlam, The Shield, Improving WWE and More in B/R Exclusive

4 of 8

Interestingly enough, it wasn't until Rollins turned heel on his own for the first time in 2014 that he started to develop strong mic skills after not cutting too many promos earlier on in his WWE career.

He's evolved into one of the company's better talkers these past few years, which has been especially true during his recent stint as The Monday Night Messiah. That's despite there being no fans in attendance for him to play off of.

Then again, it was that energy from the audience that Rollins used to cut some of his best promos in the past, so not having a formal crowd at ringside has forced him to switch it up and get creative with his material.

"It's just different when you're accustomed to cutting your promos in front of a live crowd and interacting with them and expect them to play a role because the audience is essentially a character on a television show," he said.

"You expect them to have feedback or to play off that or change the course of things, so you have a different mindset going in whereas if you're doing it in front of no crowd or a limited crowd, it's very much more of a television show. It's very much more of a movie. It's different in the way you approach the context of the promo and the delivery especially."

"I don't know if it's better or worse," he continued. "I think it's better in that you get to fully engage the audience in a story at home because they have no choice but to hear the words you're saying. You don't drift. You don't have to play with a live crowd, so it's different in that regard in getting to more details with the story. But it's certainly not as fun. The live crowd, they're the best."

Although John Cena has been very complimentary of his recent work, the greatest endorsement Rollins has ever received is still from Sting following their Night of Champions clash in 2015. The former WCW world champion went on record in calling him one of the best opponents he's stepped in the ring with.

"He said some very nice things about me after our match at Night of Champions back in 2015 and obviously that didn't end the way either of us wanted it to, but the fact that he came out and said some really nice things about how I was in the ring and stuff like that was pretty outstanding given his lengthy career," he said. "I love John, that's not a knock on John. I really appreciate John's opinion, especially now that he's on the outside looking in. He has fresh eyes. But yeah, Sting saying I was one of the best guys he's ever been in the ring with is pretty astounding to me."