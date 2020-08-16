Tom Brady Jokes About Being Cussed out by Bucs' Bruce Arians: 'I'm Used to It'

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

Tom Brady is an NFL legend, with six titles to his name and countless other accomplishments. But he is not above critique, especially from his new head coach, Bruce Arians.

He joked about as much on Sunday:

Brady spent 20 years with the no-nonsense Bill Belichick, who wasn't above calling out his superstar quarterback in front of the entire team. ESPN's Jackie MacMullan shared one such excerpt in 2012:

"Past Patriots veterans fondly remember the time Tom Brady uncharacteristically threw a weak, fluttering pass. As they left the stadium, Brady announced, 'Bring the popcorn. I'll be the star of tomorrow's show.' Sure enough, when the lights were dimmed and the film began rolling, there was Brady in technicolor, tossing a wounded duck up for grabs—over and over again.

"In that instance, the coach let the picture tell the story. Then he clicked on the lights and announced, 'I've seen better passes thrown at Foxborough High School.'"

So whatever Arians throws Brady's way, he'll have thick-enough skin to handle it.