Wyndham Championship 2020: Jim Herman Shoots 63 in Final Round to Capture Win

Jim Herman held off Billy Horschel to win the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Herman was seven under in the final round to finish at 21 under for the tournament. Horschel was right behind in second at 20 under.

This is Herman's first victory of the 2020 PGA Tour season. His last triumph came in the 2019 Barbasol Championship.

Wyndham Championship Leaderboard

1. Jim Herman (-21)

2. Billy Horschel (-20)

T3. Si Woo Kim (-18)

T3. Kevin Kisner (-18)

T3. Webb Simpson (-18)

T3. Doc Redman (-18)

T7. Zach Johnson (-17)

T7. Harold Varner III (-16)

T9. Denny McCarthy (-16)

T9. Patrick Reed (-16)

T9. Russell Henley (-16)

T9. Sungjae Im (-16)

Full leaderboard available at PGATour.com

Herman birdied No. 15 to move into a tie with Horschel at 20 under. Horschel responded with a birdie of his own to claim sole possession of first. His approach on the 15th landed within two feet of the cup.

A bogey on the 16th hole immediately bumped Horschel back to 20 under, and Herman capitalized with a birdie on No. 17. He wasn't fazed by the pressure as he displayed pinpoint accuracy with his approach.

He then stepped to the 18th tee and hammered a 304-yard drive that didn't appear to even rise above the tree line. Perhaps the 42-year-old was in a hurry.

Herman earned a par on No. 18 to put the onus squarely on Horschel. For the second straight hole, Horschel watched a birdie putt miss the mark by inches.

Through two rounds, Herman didn't look like a contender. The two subsequent rounds changed things dramatically. He carded a nine-under 61 on Saturday but still had plenty of work to do to collect his first trophy of 2020.

Herman showed the kind of closing ability that generally belies his status on the Tour.

Entering the final round, Si Woo Kim (-18) had a two-shot lead on Rob Oppenheim and Doc Redman.

Kim double-bogeyed the sixth hole and bogeyed No. 8 to lose valuable ground. His comeback attempt made for some late drama but ultimately wasn't enough.

Oppenheim made the turn at even par before a bogey on No. 14 dropped him to 15 under. A pair of birdies on No. 8 and 9 put Redman at two under for the day as he headed to the back nine, and he was unable to build on that to mount a title challenge.

With a seven-under 63, Herman tied for the round's lowest score with Denny McCarthy. McCarthy settled for a share of ninth at 16 under but at least added to his bank account with his move up the leaderboard.

The PGA Tour moves on to the Northern Trust, which tees off Thursday at TPC Boston in Norton, Massachusetts.