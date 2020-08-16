Indy 500 Qualifying Results 2020: Marco Andretti Earns Pole over Scott Dixon

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For the fourth time in Indianapolis 500 history, an Andretti will lead the cars to the green flag.

Marco Andretti followed in his grandfather's footsteps Sunday, earning the pole for the 2020 Indianapolis 500. He recorded a four-lap average of 231.068 miles per hour, besting Scott Dixon by just 0.017 miles per hour.

Takuma Sato finished third to round out the first row. Rinus VeeKay, Ryan Hunter-Reay and James Hinchcliffe will start on Row 2.

1. Marco Andretti (231.068 mph)

2. Scott Dixon (231.051 mph)

3. Takuma Sato (230.725 mph)

4. Rinus VeeKay (230.704 mph)

5. Ryan Hunter-Reay (230.648 mph)

6. James Hinchcliffe (229.870 mph)

7. Alex Palou (229.676 mph)

8. Graham Rahal (229.380 mph)

9. Alex Rossi (229.234 mph)

Mario Andretti, considered one of the greatest athletes in motorsports history, won the Indianapolis 500 pole three times. He did not win the race in any of those instances, with his only Indy 500 triumph coming in 1969.

Michael Andretti, Marco's father, came narrowly close to winning the 500 on several occasions but finished no better than second in 1991. His best qualifying effort was third place in 1986.

Marco Andretti, who has finished in second once and third three times in the sport's biggest event, will be looking to change the family luck from the pole.

If history is any indication, though, the odds are not in his favor. Andretti has been no higher than sixth since 2014 and has been outside the top 10 each of the last two races. He's also finished no higher than 10th in a race during the 2020 season.

Simon Pagenaud won from the pole in 2019, but he was the first to do so in a decade.

Dixon won the Indy 500 in 2008, and Sato took it home in 2017.