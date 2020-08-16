Former SMU Kicker Luke Hogan Sues School, Seeks Partial Tuition Refund

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Temple cornerback Christian Braswell (14) defends against a pass during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against SMU in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
Sam Hodde/Associated Press

Former SMU kicker Luke Hogan has filed a lawsuit against the school seeking a partial refund of tuition from last spring semester, according to Brett McMurphy of Stadium.

The plaintiff argues he didn't receive what was initially promised when the school went to online classes due to the coronavirus pandemic:

According to NBC DFW, Hogan graduated in the spring 2020 semester, but 59 percent of classes at the school were moved online. The average tuition for the spring semester was $37,955.

McMurphy noted this could lead to a potential class-action suit involving other students affected.

SMU has also faced complaints from MBA students, who were paying more for the program that was moved online than other students who had initially signed up for online class.

"SMU offered credit adjustments for housing, dining and parking, but not for tuition or general fees for Professional MBAs or any student group," the university responded, via Kristi Nelson and Eva Parks of NBC DFW.

"The University is making adjustments to deal with a large budget gap created by COVID-19," the school added.

Hogan began his collegiate career at Houston before transferring to West Virginia and then SMU. He was the team's backup kicker in 2019, going 6-of-9 on extra-point attempts while making his lone field-goal attempt from 38 yards out.

He was named to the Big 12 Commissioner's Honor Roll when at West Virginia in 2017.

