Wrestling Power Rankings: Top 25 WWE, AEW, Impact Wrestlers for Week of Aug. 17

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

Traditional sports are judged by wins and losses. That means records carry with them the weight of truth, the ultimate arbiter of success.

Professional wrestling is a little different. This is a sport where the athletes are judged not just by who wins and loses, but by weekly television ratings, fan response and even critical analysis of their performance.

It is, in some ways, apples and oranges.

That makes putting together a list like this particularly challenging. A wrestler could win 1000 matches in a row and never make this top 25 if no one could be bothered to care. Likewise, someone on the losing end of a contest can wow the world with their bravado and skill.

Winning and losing is just the beginning, not the end game. Momentum, fan interest and outside the ring elements like interviews and vignettes are all factored into the overall picture that informs this list.

That means these Power Rankings will shift dramatically on a week by week basis. What was hot last week may be passe just seven days later in this "what-have-you-done-for-me-lately" world. Consistent excellence will be rewarded, but no one has a golden ticket that demands their constant presence here.

Let's take a look at the top 25 wrestlers from WWE, AEW and Impact for the past week (as well as some who didn't make the list). Then we can all hash it out in the comments!