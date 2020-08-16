Jazz's Mike Conley Leaves NBA Campus for Birth of His Son Ahead of Playoffs

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced that star point guard Mike Conley left the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort because of the impending birth of his son.

The sixth-place Jazz are matched up against the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled to start Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET.



