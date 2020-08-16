Jazz's Mike Conley Leaves NBA Campus for Birth of His Son Ahead of Playoffs

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistAugust 16, 2020

Mike Conley of the Utah Jazz dribbles the ball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo via AP)
Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The Utah Jazz announced that star point guard Mike Conley left the NBA's bubble at the Walt Disney World Resort because of the impending birth of his son. 

The sixth-place Jazz are matched up against the third-seeded Denver Nuggets in the first round of the playoffs. Game 1 is scheduled to start Monday at 1:30 p.m. ET.

             

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

